Families gather for East Youth Baseball Major Tournament despite high temperatures

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Parents took some extra steps on Monday to keep their kids safe from the heat.

Even with temperatures in the high 90′s, family and friends still gathered at State Hospital Grounds Park for the East Youth Baseball Major Tournament.

One dad says he wasn’t worried about the tournament getting canceled, but he did make sure to prepare to keep his kid safe in the heat.

“Main thing is to make sure we have water, especially for the kids,” parent, Joe Day said. “Make sure they are staying cool and that way we don’t have any problems. You know it’s a good learning experience for the kids as well. To teach them some good life lessons as they grow up.”

Day says most families expect the heat during baseball season so they are always prepared.

