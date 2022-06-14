EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The searing heat continues under an Excessive Heat Warning that runs through Wednesday. Partly sunny early then becoming sunny and hot as high temps reach a record high 100-degrees. We have not reached 100-degrees since July 2012. The record high is 96-degrees set in 1920. The Heat Index will range from 107-112. Tonight, clear and muggy with lows in the upper 70s.

Wednesday, sunny, hot, and humid with high temps in the upper 90s. The afternoon Heat Index near 105. The record high is 100-degrees set in 1952. The brief heat wave will ease this weekend as high temps drop into the upper 80s.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.