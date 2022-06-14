Evansville Speedsters tackle extreme Heat, with extreme Caution

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Tri-State is dealing with some extreme temperatures this week, and that means if you’re outside exercising, you need to have plenty of liquids on standby.

The Evansville Speedsters cross country, track and field club knows that all too well. This running club serves youth of all ages, and they train in all sorts of weather. They formed back in 2006, and their mission is to help promote the sport of Track & Field and Cross Country among the youth of Evansville and the surrounding area.

Due to the excessive heat, though, the club is cutting back on their practice times this week. Normally, they train for a couple hours a day, but they have decided to play it safe, and shorten the sessions.

They say it’s very important to take care of their bodies, and watch for signs of distress, when running in this heat, and most importantly, the coaches always keep a close eye, on the kids.

“We make sure that we bring in plenty of water, popsicles, towels to cool off, spray bottles, and then if it gets too extreme, we will call it off because the kids are most important,” said Evansville Speedsters’ co-founder Bobby Lewis.

“You just have to be more cautious; take more water breaks. You absolutely have to know your own body because if you’re pushing yourself too far, you have to know when to quit,” said Speedster runner Audrey Holt. “The coaches do a great job. They keep asking you, keep checking up on you to see if you’re okay. You have to drink water all day, and even when you leave practice, you have to drink water.”

The club also advises running in the early morning or evening, to avoid the hottest part of the day.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.