EPD reminds public to protect their pets as temperatures continue to rise

By Monica Watkins
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 9:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Leaving an animal in hot conditions is not only dangerous and potentially deadly to pets, but illegal in the state of Indiana.

According to a post from the Evansville Police Department’s Facebook page, cracking a window for your pet in a hot car is simply not enough.

EPD says that “neglect of an animal” falls under a number of things including leaving a dog or cat outside and exposed to excessive heat without giving the animal shade.

EPD is advising the public that as the heat continues, you should plan ahead to protect your pets.

The state of Indiana constitutes the following as “neglect of an animal”:

A) Endangering an animal’s health by failing to provide or arrange to provide the animal with food or drink, if the animal is dependent upon the person for the provision of food or drink.

B) Restraining an animal for more than a brief period in a manner that endangers the animal’s life or health by the use of a rope, chain, or tether that:

(i) is less than three times the length of the animal;

(ii) is too heavy to permit the animal to move freely; or

(iii) causes the animal to choke

(C) Restraining an animal in a manner that seriously endangers the animal’s life or health.

For those who are interested, the Evansville Police Department has the full list of what constitutes as animal neglect on their Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

