Drum Corps working to stay safe while practicing in heat

Newscast recording
By Declan Loftus
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The extreme heat hasn’t stopped an Illinois-based drum corps from getting some rehearsal time in.

We first told you a couple weeks ago that “Phantom Regiment” is back in Evansville, preparing their 2022 show. Instead of taking to the the turf field at Central High School today, Phantom rehearsed on the cooler grass field at the Academy for Innovative Studies.

Director Dwight Emmert says this is part of specific procedures the corps takes to ensure the safety of its members.

“One of the most important things for them is to have a great summer and have a great show. But it does not come at the expense of their health. It’s one of those things we’re very conscious about, and we really just have to put their health first,” said Emmert.

Emmert says despite the heat wave, Phantom Regiment is ready to rehearse their show in its entirety this week. They will hold a public performance at Central High School this Saturday.

