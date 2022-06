EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatchers say four vehicles, including one motorcycle, were involved in a crash Tuesday.

They say it happened on N. First Ave. near Uhlhorn, around 2:30 p.m.

We’re told there are injuries.

Drivers should avoid the area.

4 vehicle crash on First Ave. (WFIE)

