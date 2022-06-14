Deaconess heart program presents new AEDs to 11 first responders

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - 18 additional AEDs have been placed in the community thanks to Deaconess Gateway.

On Tuesday, 11 first responders and community organizations received those new AEDs from HeartSaver.

HeartSaver is a program of The Heart Hospital at Deaconess Gateway and Deaconess Foundation created to reduce sudden death through placement of life-saving AEDs in the Tri-State.

Princeton Police Department was one of those organizations, and they now have an AED in each police car thanks to the program.

“It’s amazing because there’s so much that goes into a police car,” Princeton Police chief Derek McGraw says. “Technology with computers and body cameras and tasers and ammunition and whatever it is and the budget gets really really tight. So having the opportunity with a program like the Deaconess Heart Saver program to outfit us with this. It could potentially save someone’s life.”

The HeartSaver committee has placed more than 500 AEDs in schools, community centers, first responder vehicles, and other large gathering places throughout the region.

Officials say the following organizations and first responders were recipients of the new AEDs:

Friedman Park Conference Center

Henderson Police Department

Princeton Police Department

Village of Carrier Mills Fire Department

Henderson City/County Rescue Squad

Evansville Christian Health Clinic

Ronald McDonald House (Gateway)

Posey County Sheriff

Castle South Middle School

Caring Friends Daycare Ministry

Spencer County High School

