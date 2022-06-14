Birthday Club
Deaconess heart program presents new AEDs to 11 first responders

(WFIE)
By Monica Watkins and Josh Lucca
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - 18 additional AEDs have been placed in the community thanks to Deaconess Gateway.

On Tuesday, 11 first responders and community organizations received those new AEDs from HeartSaver.

HeartSaver is a program of The Heart Hospital at Deaconess Gateway and Deaconess Foundation created to reduce sudden death through placement of life-saving AEDs in the Tri-State.

Princeton Police Department was one of those organizations, and they now have an AED in each police car thanks to the program.

“It’s amazing because there’s so much that goes into a police car,” Princeton Police chief Derek McGraw says. “Technology with computers and body cameras and tasers and ammunition and whatever it is and the budget gets really really tight. So having the opportunity with a program like the Deaconess Heart Saver program to outfit us with this. It could potentially save someone’s life.”

The HeartSaver committee has placed more than 500 AEDs in schools, community centers, first responder vehicles, and other large gathering places throughout the region.

Officials say the following organizations and first responders were recipients of the new AEDs:

  • Friedman Park Conference Center
  • Henderson Police Department
  • Princeton Police Department
  • Village of Carrier Mills Fire Department
  • Henderson City/County Rescue Squad
  • Evansville Christian Health Clinic
  • Ronald McDonald House (Gateway)
  • Posey County Sheriff
  • Castle South Middle School
  • Caring Friends Daycare Ministry
  • Spencer County High School

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

