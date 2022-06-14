Dangerous heat wave continues through Thursday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We remain on alert as this dangerous heat wave continues. An Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect until sunset Wednesday, but I have extended the Alert Day to also include Thursday as I think the heat and humidity will still be about the same.

Temperatures climbed into the upper 90s this afternoon with heat index values ranging from 105 to 110° in most locations. We will fall back through the 90s this evening, then through the 80s overnight, bottoming out in the mid to upper 70s by sunrise Wednesday morning under clear skies.

Wednesday will be another hot and sunny day. It will still be a bit breezy at times with winds from the south-southwest at around 6 to 12 mph, continuing the flow of hot and humid air into the Tri-State. Much like today, our temperatures will quickly climb through the 80s Wednesday morning, breaking into the low to mid 90s by lunchtime, then topping out in the upper 90s Wednesday afternoon. The humidity will make it feel like about 105°.

Thursday will be very similar with a warm wind from the southwest, high temperatures in the upper 90s and heat index values around 105°. We will see a few more clouds Thursday, and an isolated shower or thunderstorm may be possible as a cold front approaches from the northwest. That isolated rain chance will carry over into Friday, but many of us will stay dry both days.

As that cold front passes through our region on Friday, it will cause a shift in our wind direction, ushering in some slightly cooler and drier air from the northwest. That will bring us some meager relief from the heat as we head into the weekend. High temperatures will reach the low to mid 90s Friday, and upper 80s to low 90s Saturday and Sunday. The heat index will be just a couple degrees higher than the actual temperature or it may be completely negligible thanks to the lower humidity.

That break from the extreme heat will not last long. Hot and humid air starts to flow in from the southwest again by Monday, and temperatures will climb back into the upper 90s to start next week.

