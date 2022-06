HANCOCK CO., Ky. (WFIE) - There’s another traffic alert for drivers in Hancock County.

Crews will be making blacktop repairs on KY 69 between US 60 and KY 3199 on Wednesday.

Work will be from 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Drivers will need to find a different route during this time.

