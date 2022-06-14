Award winning bourbon to be released Saturday at Muhlenberg Co. distillery

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Bard Distillery in Muhlenberg County is holding a release Saturday for their “BATCH 1.”

They shared online that the bourbon has already won gold from the John Barlycorn Awards, and it hasn’t even hit store shelves.

The individually numbered bottles will be available Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

They are $37.50 per bottle, and there is a limit of six per customer.

The bourbon was hand made, barreled, aged, and bottled The Bard Distillery in Graham.

Tuesday, by the way, is National Bourbon Day.

