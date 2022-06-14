Affidavit: Man arrested on 4 neglect of an animal charges, 2 dogs dead

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department arrested a man after being called for an animal complaint.

They say it happened Monday around 3 p.m. in the 900 block of North Lincoln Park Drive.

Animal Control officer, Kenneth Kamp was called for four dogs at a home who were in need of help due to the weather conditions. Kamp says he contacted dispatch after he arrived and found one of the dogs died from heat exhaustion.

According to an affidavit, when police arrived they attempted to contact the homeowner by knocking on the door, but there was no answer. Kamp then informed officers that he found a second dog who died while they were on scene trying to move them to an air conditioned environment.

EPD says officers on scene noticed a patch of dirt on top of a metal fenced cage with no available shade other than an igloo-like plastic dog house. The dog house was only big enough for one large dog.

Officers say they also noticed three upside down and empty water bowls inside the enclosure.

Authorities say while they were speaking with Kamp, they were approached by a man who identified himself as Jolan Hunter. Hunter told officers he was living at the house.

Jolan Hunter (Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office)

According to an affidavit, Hunter was placed in handcuffs. When asked if he owned the dogs, Hunter said he did.

Hunter explained to officers that typically he had a tarp covering the top of the dog’s enclosure, however, they had torn it apart and his juvenile son threw it away. When police asked Hunter about the last time the dogs were checked on he told them around 10 a.m. by his son that morning.

According to an affidavit, that left a window of about 5 hours in which the dogs were unattended.

EPD says they discovered Hunter had an active order of protection protecting his son from any communication with him. When asked how he knew his son checked on the dogs, Hunter told officers he had not spoken with him and could not explain how he came up with the information.

Police say they were unable to interview Hunter’s son to determine if he violated the protective order at that time.

Hunter was arrested and taken to the Vanderburgh County Corrections Center and is being held on a $400 bond.

He is facing four neglect of an animal charges.

