Update: Reports show Daviess Co. escaped inmate possibly fled with another person, warrant issued

By Monica Watkins
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 4:05 PM CDT
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Daviess County Detention Center is working with the Owensboro Police Department to find and arrest Mary Lou Eggleston on a warrant for escape.

The Daviess Co. Detention Center says Eggleston escaped Thursday, June 9 from Owensboro Regional Health where she was receiving medical treatment.

[Previous Story: Officials: Escaped inmate on the run in Daviess Co.]

According to a social media post, it was reported that Eggleston might be in a silver Chrysler 300, with a trunk contoured as if the spare tire is in the rear. Other reports indicate that she might be with a man.

That man was identified as Jayvon M. Fountain.

Officials say if the two are together, they may be in a silver 2016 Ford Taurus with a Kentucky license plate “C3L526″.

The Daviess County Detention Center says they are asking for the public’s help in finding Eggleston. They say if you see her call 911 immediately.

This is an ongoing investigation.

