Trial of woman accused in Evansville murder moved to November

Heidi Carter.
Heidi Carter.(Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff's Office.)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The murder trial of Heidi Carter has been postponed until November.

Carter was arrested in October of last year, accused in the murder of 50-year-old Timothy Ivy on Stinson Avenue in Evansville.

Her trial was scheduled to begin Monday, but her defense attorney was granted a continuance to allow for more time to review evidence.

According to Carter’s arrest affidavit, Carter met Ivy and a second victim through a dating app and invited them both to the Stinson Avenue home.

The affidavit states the three of them started drinking and taking drugs before engaging in sexual activity.

That’s when authorities say Carter’s boyfriend, Carey Hammond, arrived at the home and became angry and started to beat the two victims with a baseball bat.

According to authorities, Carter had a gun and made threats to kill both the victims. Hammond was later shot and killed by Police.

Carter’s jury trial will now take place on November 28 at 8 a.m.

