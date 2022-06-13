Birthday Club
Three hurt in Daviess Co. crash

Three hurt in Daviess Co. crash
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 5:32 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MASONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Three people were taken to the hospital after a wreck in Daviess County.

It happened at the corner of Veach and Sutherland Roads around 4 Sunday afternoon.

Officials say three cars were involved.

Three people have minor injuries and were taken to the hospital to be checked out.

The road was shut down while crews worked, but it’s all clear now.

