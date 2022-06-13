Tecumseh softball lives up to No. 1 ranking with state championship victory

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Tecumseh softball team was the top program in the Indiana high school polls for Class 1A all season long, and the Braves showed exactly why on Friday night.

Tecumseh won the IHSAA Class 1A state title, winning 11-5 over South Central.

[HIGHLIGHTS: Tecumseh softball captures IHSAA Class 1A state title]

Braves’ head coach Gordon Wood and his team proved that year-long number one ranking was no joke, rolling through the postseason. Tecumseh had three shutouts in the tournament, allowing only four total runs. The closest game for the Braves was a 3-0 victory in the semistate round.

In the end, Tecumseh finished the year with championship glory, claiming the program’s fourth state championship.

“I‘ve got four blue rings after this one, and I’m telling you, I don’t know if I got more excited about this one or the first one,” Wood said. “So, they’re all very special, and I’m telling you what, I’ve got four red ones and they were pretty special too.”

“It’s great. We had not a lot of pressure coming in, but we knew that we needed to play good,” Tecumseh sophomore Jenna Donohoo said. “So, we were really ready to come at it and work hard, and we really wanted this. We did in basketball, but it was great in softball too.”

The Braves finished their state championship season with an impressive 29-5 record, and be on the lookout next year quest for

and look out next year, as they only graduate four seniors, from this year’s team.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.