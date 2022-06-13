EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It is hot, and it’s only going to get hotter as the day goes on.

The Tri-State is under a heat warning, and it’s important to know the signs of heat exhaustion.

According to the Mayo Clinic, they are cool, moist skin with goose bumps when in the heat, heavy sweating, faintness, dizziness, fatigue, weak, rapid pulse, low blood pressure upon standing, muscle cramps, nausea or a headache.

If you think you’re experiencing heat exhaustion, the Mayo Clinic says to stop all activity and rest, move to a cooler place and drink cool water or sports drinks.

