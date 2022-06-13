Birthday Club
Signs of heat exhaustion

Heat advisory generic
Heat advisory generic
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 6:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It is hot, and it’s only going to get hotter as the day goes on.

The Tri-State is under a heat warning, and it’s important to know the signs of heat exhaustion.

According to the Mayo Clinic, they are cool, moist skin with goose bumps when in the heat, heavy sweating, faintness, dizziness, fatigue, weak, rapid pulse, low blood pressure upon standing, muscle cramps, nausea or a headache.

If you think you’re experiencing heat exhaustion, the Mayo Clinic says to stop all activity and rest, move to a cooler place and drink cool water or sports drinks.

