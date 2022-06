EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Sewer work gets underway on Burkhardt Road south of the Lloyd to Newburgh Road in Evansville Monday.

One southbound lane will be closed between Oak Street and Lincoln Avenue.

There will be flaggers directing traffic.

Water crews say work should be wrapped up by the end of the week.

