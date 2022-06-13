Pools asking for public’s help as lifeguard shortages continue

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - With high temperatures to start this week, a lot of people are heading out to the pool, but lifeguard shortages are making that harder this right now.

Although some facilities have been able to avoid staffing issues, the majority of parks departments have had to close public pools due to the shortage. Lifeguards at Burdette Park’s Aquatic Center say they’re pulling 50 to 60 hour work weeks, with virtually no days off.

With the extreme heat, they say there are ways the public can help them out.

“This year we really have been pushing hard to get more lifeguards on staff this year, and we’re very comfortable this year with the number we have. Just make sure to stay hydrated, keep yourself cool, get some time in the shade when you feel life you need to,” says Riley Kremer, lifeguard at the Burdette Aquatic Center.

The aquatic center is open for the following hours:

- Monday through Thursday: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

- Friday and Saturday: 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

- Sunday: noon - 7 p.m.

