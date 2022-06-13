Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Pools asking for public’s help as lifeguard shortages continue

(14 News)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - With high temperatures to start this week, a lot of people are heading out to the pool, but lifeguard shortages are making that harder this right now.

Although some facilities have been able to avoid staffing issues, the majority of parks departments have had to close public pools due to the shortage. Lifeguards at Burdette Park’s Aquatic Center say they’re pulling 50 to 60 hour work weeks, with virtually no days off.

With the extreme heat, they say there are ways the public can help them out.

“This year we really have been pushing hard to get more lifeguards on staff this year, and we’re very comfortable this year with the number we have. Just make sure to stay hydrated, keep yourself cool, get some time in the shade when you feel life you need to,” says Riley Kremer, lifeguard at the Burdette Aquatic Center.

The aquatic center is open for the following hours:

- Monday through Thursday: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

- Friday and Saturday: 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

- Sunday: noon - 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EPD: One hospitalized after accident on Lincoln Ave., 2 children involved
2 taken to hospital after car overturns in ditch in Henderson, police say
2 taken to hospital after car overturns in ditch in Henderson, police say
Three hurt in Daviess Co. crash
Three hurt in Daviess Co. crash
R'z Cafe and Catering
Ft. Branch and Evansville businesses featured on ‘America’s Best Restaurants’
Paxton Hedgepath
Sturgis man improving after being hit by a car in Florida

Latest News

Update: Daviess Co. escaped inmate possibly with another person, officials issue warrant
Update: Reports show Daviess Co. escaped inmate possibly fled with another person, warrant issued
Watching Your Wallet: Pre-approval saves money at the dealership
Watching Your Wallet: Pre-approval could save you money at the dealership
Evansville sets up cooling center while area experiences extreme heat.
City of Evansville sets up cooling center during extreme heat
Heidi Carter.
Trial of woman accused in Evansville murder moved to November