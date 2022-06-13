North Posey softball poised for future success despite falling short of state title

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WFIE) - The North Posey softball program entered the state finals this weekend with one goal in mind – bringing home a championship.

However, the Vikings came up painfully short in the IHSAA Class 2A state championship on Saturday, losing 2-1 to Eastside with the game-tying run left standing on second base.

[HIGHLIGHTS: North Posey vs. Eastside]

With only four upperclassmen on the roster, North Posey was talented enough to prove any doubters wrong as the Vikings lost just one game all season before Saturday night.

Despite the defeat, this year’s deep postseason run could be the first of many for the North Posey program, which graduates only one senior in Haley Lowe. But the Vikings will definitely miss their lone senior, as she was looked up to by every member on the team.

“She has just done a tremendous amount in that avenue, even in years she didn’t know she was doing it,” North Posey head coach Gary Gentil said. “She’s been around it about 8 or 10 years, and her dedication to come out and do things – the little things – is by far the thing that she has shown the young ones that we have to have.”

“She’s just a great friend, a great leader,” North Posey junior Lauren Kihn said. “She kept us in line for sure.”

The Vikings finished their season with a 24-2 record, and with a core group that consists mainly of underclassmen, this team will definitely be one to keep a lookout for over the next few years.

