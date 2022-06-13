Birthday Club
New restaurant in Henderson set to serve guests at Handy Fest; official opening this fall

By Monica Watkins and Josh Lucca
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A new restaurant opening in Henderson will be serving high quality food from local sources.

Bar manager, Aaron Nelson and executive chef, Michael Ervin, says Cap’N Cork will be serving experimental, high quality food from sources in the Tri-State.

They say they will provide the basics of what you will expect at a bar but will be pushing boundaries. Cap’N Cork will be serving guests starting Wednesday, June 15 during Handy Fest around lunch time.

According to a social media post, the restaurant will have a limited menu, specifically for Handy Fest. Once they open in the fall, there will be a brand new menu.

