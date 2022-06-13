Birthday Club
Monday Sunrise Headlines 6/13
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 5:09 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
(WFIE) - We’re on alert for excessive heat today. Byron will have what you need to know all throughout Sunrise.

A Tri-State man who was hit by a car in Florida is on the road to recovery. His family says he was hit while trying to walk someone home in Panama City Beach.

Three people were taken to the hospital after a wreck in Daviess County. It happened at the corner of Veach and Sutherland Roads.

A bipartisan group of senators reached an agreement on a set of proposals to reduce gun violence.

Watch the rest of 14 News Sunrise live, right here.

