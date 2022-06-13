‘A League of Their Own’ celebrates 30th anniversary

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - “A League of Their Own” celebrated its 30th anniversary.

The movie was released in theatres on July 1, 1992.

Over the weekend, “A Game of Their Own” featuring the Peaches vs. the Belles took place at Huntingburg’s League Stadium.

The game was a rematch of the famous game from the movie.

It took place before the Dubois County Bombers and Muhlenberg County Stallions matchup.

