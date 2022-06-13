Birthday Club
‘A League of Their Own’ celebrates 30th anniversary

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 6:30 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - “A League of Their Own” celebrated its 30th anniversary.

The movie was released in theatres on July 1, 1992.

Over the weekend, “A Game of Their Own” featuring the Peaches vs. the Belles took place at Huntingburg’s League Stadium.

The game was a rematch of the famous game from the movie.

It took place before the Dubois County Bombers and Muhlenberg County Stallions matchup.

