Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Jennifer Hudson achieves elite EGOT status after taking home Tony award

Jennifer Hudson, co-producer of "A Strange Loop," winner of the award for best new musical,...
Jennifer Hudson, co-producer of "A Strange Loop," winner of the award for best new musical, poses in the press room at the 75th annual Tony Awards on Sunday, June 12, 2022, in New York.(Evan Agostini | Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Jennifer Hudson just became the 17th person in history to claim EGOT status after she took home a Tony award Sunday night.

Her Tony award was the final trophy she needed to complete the EGOT quartet – an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony.

Hudson, 40, won her Tony award for producing “A Strange Loop,” which took home Best Musical.

Hudson received an Oscar in 2007 for the film “Dreamgirls” and an Emmy last year for the animated short “Baba Yaga.” She is a two-time Grammy winner, the first being for her 2009 self-titled album.

Hudson was discovered in 2004 as a contestant on the third season of “American Idol,” where she took seventh place.

She joins the ranks with other EGOT winners like John Legend, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Whoopi Goldberg, Mel Brooks and Audrey Hepburn.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EPD: One hospitalized after accident on Lincoln Ave., 2 children involved
2 taken to hospital after car overturns in ditch in Henderson, police say
2 taken to hospital after car overturns in ditch in Henderson, police say
Three hurt in Daviess Co. crash
Three hurt in Daviess Co. crash
R'z Cafe and Catering
Ft. Branch and Evansville businesses featured on ‘America’s Best Restaurants’
Paxton Hedgepath
Sturgis man improving after being hit by a car in Florida

Latest News

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds its first...
Jan. 6 panelists: Enough evidence uncovered to indict Trump
Update: Daviess Co. escaped inmate possibly with another person, officials issue warrant
Update: Reports show Daviess Co. escaped inmate possibly fled with another person, warrant issued
FILE - U.S. Capitol Police officer Eugene Goodman watches never-before-seen security footage of...
Officer hailed as hero testifies at Capitol riot trial
These booking images provided by the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office show the 31 members of...
Right-wing extremists amp up anti-LGBTQ rhetoric online
The Coeur d'Alene Police Department gave an update on the arrests made near a Pride parade in...
Pride event arrests: Concerned citizen calls 911, prevents riot