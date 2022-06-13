ISP: Part of SR 61 closed due to crash involving truck and motorcycle
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana State Police say SR 61 at Roeder Road is currently closed due to a serious crash.
According to a social media post, that crash involved a truck and a motorcycle.
The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.
This is an ongoing situation and we will update this story once we learn more.
Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.