Henderson Flash honors former player, aspiring big-league pitcher Logan Workman

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson Flash baseball franchise has only been in existence since 2016. As a member of the Ohio Valley League, the team offers opportunities for college baseball players and graduating high schoolers to hone their craft in the offseason.

Already, one of their alumni is climbing the ladder in the minor leagues. Ex-Flash star Logan Workman pitched in Henderson’s inaugural season in the league during his first summer out of high school. Similar to many other players, he lived with a host family throughout the season – Bob and Brenda Farmer from Henderson.

Workman pitched well enough for the Flash to get drafted by the Texas Rangers in the 35th round, but he decided to go to college. So after his lone season in Henderson, he went on to play four years at Lee University in Tennessee.

After graduation, Workman was then drafted in the 7th round by the Tampa Bay Rays and was assigned to the organization’s Low-A team in Charleston, South Carolina.

Workman showed promise in his first taste of professional baseball, getting named the Tampa Bay Rays Minor League Pitcher of the Month for April. This accolade earned him a promotion to the Rays’ High-A franchise – the Bowling Green Hot Rods.

On Sunday, the Flash invited Wor k man to their doubleheader against the Louisville Jockeys, where the team surprised him by retiring his jersey and presenting it to him on the field, along with his host family.

“It was a great experience. I had an amazing host family in the Farmer’s, and it felt like home when I was here,” Workman said. “I was just getting out of high school. To be here and have the family and friends that I had – it was a great experience. For now, I’m going to look to be a starter and hone in on the starting role, and hopefully, that can take me to the big leagues.”

Workman played for three other summer wooden bat league teams during his college career.

