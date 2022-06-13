Birthday Club
Evansville Rescue Mission unveiling thrift store
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 6:50 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Rescue Mission will unveil “The Thrift Store” in the Washington Square Mall Monday.

Doors open at 10 a.m.

Shoppers will find a variety of deeply discounted and gently used clothing, furniture and other items that directly benefit the nonprofit.

Store visitors will enjoy refreshments prepared by kitchen staff throughout the day.

These treats will eventually be sold in their coffee shop, which is coming next month.

