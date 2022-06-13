Evansville Otters host ‘Pride at the Park’ event

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Sunday was the first-ever “Pride at the Park” at Bosse Field.

The Evansville Otters paired with River City Pride to put on the event.

Sunday’s festivities included rainbow-themed decorations, while the first 250 people to get to the game received a rainbow-colored Evansville Otters hat.

Organizers say the event was focused on love and making sure everyone felt like they could be a part of the celebration.

“We just wanted to be inclusive with everyone in the community,” Miss River City Pride Paris Starz said. “I mean, we love the Evansville Otters, so it’s just an opportunity for us all to get together and celebrate and basically be a family.”

The signature rainbow pride flag made its way onto the field, as well as on decorations and the fans that people used to stay cool from the heat.

