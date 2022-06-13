Birthday Club
Crews to install culvert replacements on KY 140

WFIE Daviess Co., Ky(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky Transportation officials say drivers should expect two road closures for KY 140 this week.

They tell us this so crews can install culvert replacements.

The first replacement is set for Monday. The second replacement is happening on Tuesday.

Officials say the work zone is between the Daviess/McLean County line and Jackson Road North.

Drivers won’t be able to pass through the work zone and will need to find another route.

