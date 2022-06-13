Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Construction workers at high risk during heat wave

Construction workers at high risk during heat wave
Construction workers at high risk during heat wave(WFIE)
By Jamee French
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Installing a roof is a tough job, but doing it in the summertime is even tougher.

Experts say construction workers are at the highest risk for heat related illnesses.

Jeff Head, owner of Head’s Construction, says there’s only one word to describe roofing in a heat wave... miserable!

As a professional roofer, Head says the black asphalt shingles absorb heat, causing more heat to radiate around the roofer installing it.

He says the white surfaces are just as bad because those radiate UV.

“Many of times we have taken a thermometer, a laser thermometer, and we have put it on those shingles, and they will get anywhere from 150 to 160 degrees easy because that asphalt gets hot, and it can melt... and it is... it will blister. It gets so hot it can blister your hands,” said Head.

Head says the best way to still get the job done is to get an early start.

“Go at it 5:30 or six o’clock in the morning, work until maybe ten or noon, and then a lot of times we’ll come back in the evening time when the sun sets and maybe finish it up,” said Head. “But, when it gets two or three o’clock in the middle of the day, you cannot be up here. I’ve had guys that have tried that and I’ve had one that had a heat stroke before and couldn’t make it down on the ladder because they got so hot.”

Head is keeping jugs of water stocked for his crews, cold wet rags to put around their necks, and he says his workers find it easiest to wear long sleeve shirts and wide brim hats.

But, some days he says it’s just best to not risk the heat.

“You can die because of this thing here,” said Head. “So yeah, if it gets too hot where you can’t do it and it’s going to damage the workers or the material, we’ll throw a tarp over it and come back when it cools off.”

Head says the most important thing for all construction workers to remember on hot days is to stay hydrated and work smart.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EPD: One hospitalized after accident on Lincoln Ave., 2 children involved
2 taken to hospital after car overturns in ditch in Henderson, police say
2 taken to hospital after car overturns in ditch in Henderson, police say
Three hurt in Daviess Co. crash
Three hurt in Daviess Co. crash
R'z Cafe and Catering
Ft. Branch and Evansville businesses featured on ‘America’s Best Restaurants’
Paxton Hedgepath
Sturgis man improving after being hit by a car in Florida

Latest News

ISP: Part of SR 61 closed due to crash involving truck and motorcycle
ISP: Part of SR 61 closed due to crash involving truck and motorcycle
New restaurant opening in Henderson
New restaurant in Henderson set to serve guests at Handy Fest; official opening this fall
Update: Daviess Co. escaped inmate possibly with another person, officials issue warrant
Update: Ky. officials still searching for Daviess Co. escaped inmate and 1 other, warrant issued
Pools asking for public’s help as lifeguard shortages continue
Pools asking for public’s help as lifeguard shortages continue