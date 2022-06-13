City of Dawson Springs announces rebuilding plan with $1.2M grant

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - Dawson Springs Mayor Chris Smiley announced more details Sunday related to how city leaders will spend the money they received from the state for rebuilding following the Dec. 10 storms.

[Six months later, Western Kentucky communities reflect on deadly tornadoes]

In a post on the city’s Facebook page, Mayor Smiley said they will use the $1.2 million grant they received Friday for surveying disaster-affected areas in Dawson Springs.

He says the city has already contracted with a company to do the work, and they will be doing the surveying block by block.

Mayor Smiley says they plan to announce the estimated timeframe for each block soon.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.