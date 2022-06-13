Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

City of Dawson Springs announces rebuilding plan with $1.2M grant

City of Dawson Springs announces rebuilding plan with $1.2M grant
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 7:42 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - Dawson Springs Mayor Chris Smiley announced more details Sunday related to how city leaders will spend the money they received from the state for rebuilding following the Dec. 10 storms.

[Six months later, Western Kentucky communities reflect on deadly tornadoes]

In a post on the city’s Facebook page, Mayor Smiley said they will use the $1.2 million grant they received Friday for surveying disaster-affected areas in Dawson Springs.

He says the city has already contracted with a company to do the work, and they will be doing the surveying block by block.

Mayor Smiley says they plan to announce the estimated timeframe for each block soon.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

R'z Cafe and Catering
Ft. Branch and Evansville businesses featured on ‘America’s Best Restaurants’
Mary Lou Eggleston Mugshot
Officials: Escaped inmate on the run in Daviess Co.
EPD: One hospitalized after accident on Lincoln Ave., 2 children involved
Man arrested after breaking into liquor store, Jasper police say
Man arrested after breaking into liquor store, Jasper police say
Masonville Fire Dept: Crews called to accident, finds pickup truck upside down in median
Masonville Fire Dept: Crews called to accident, finds pickup truck upside down in median

Latest News

Paxton Hedgepath
Sturgis man improving after being hit by a car in Florida
2 taken to hospital after car overturns in ditch in Henderson, police say
2 taken to hospital after car overturns in ditch in Henderson, police say
EPD: One hospitalized after accident on Lincoln Ave., 2 children involved
EPD: One hospitalized after accident on Lincoln Ave., 2 children involved
City of Dawson Springs announces rebuilding plan with $1.2M grant
City of Dawson Springs announces rebuilding plan with $1.2M grant