CenterPoint Energy’s moratorium ends

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - CenterPoint Energy’s extended utility moratorium expires Monday.

That means disconnections will resume again if bills are not paid.

Officials say customers should contact them to discuss payment options and resources available.

This comes as the Direct Action Against CenterPoint Energy group organized what they call a solidarity blackout.

They ask people to shut off their power for the entire day to show support for those who can’t afford their electric bills.

Information on payment arrangements and extensions can be found at www.centerpointenergy.com/billing.

Visit http://www.centerpointenergy.com/assistance for information on income-based energy assistance programs.

