Arc of Evansville announces new Executive Director

By Monica Watkins
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Arc of Evansville has introduced a new Executive Director.

Carrie Blackham was approved by the Board of Directors and began her new role Monday.

Blackham has previously served as the Chief Community Impact Officer of Pathfinder Service in Huntington, Indiana.

Blackham is also a Owensboro native. She says she is happy to be back in the area and is excited to serve in this new role.

