On Alert: Record Heat

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We are on Alert to record the hottest temperatures in nearly 10-years. Highs will be in upper 90s with very humid conditions in place under mostly sunny skies. Isolated thunderstorms possible this morning through early afternoon. The record high is 96-degrees set in 1954.

Tuesday looks to be the hottest day and some locations could see actual air temperatures reach 100-degrees, with the muggy conditions continuing. The record high is 96-degrees set in 1920. While we may see high temperatures and humidity levels drop a bit Wednesday and Thursday.

While seeing heat of this magnitude is not exactly unheard of in early June, it will be the hottest weather of the year to date with record highs likely. The mini heat wave will ease Thursday through the weekend.

