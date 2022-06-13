On alert for dangerous heat through Wednesday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We remain on alert for a dangerous heat wave through Wednesday. The entire Tri-State is under an Excessive Heat Warning or a Heat Advisory until sunset Wednesday.

Temperatures climbed into the mid to upper 90s this afternoon, but the humidity caused it to feel like 110 to 115°. Our temperatures will fall back through the 90s this evening, then through the 80s overnight, bottoming out in the upper 70s to low 80s by early Tuesday morning with just a few clouds overhead. That means it will stay very warm and muggy even through the coolest part of the day.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny with just a few clouds in the morning. Temperatures will climb to near 100° Tuesday afternoon. If we do actually crack the triple digits, it will be the first time in nearly a decade! Our last 100° day was July 25, 2012 with a high of 103°. In addition to that record-breaking heat, the humidity will still be stifling, causing widespread heat index values of 105 to 110°.

We may drop a couple degrees Wednesday and Thursday, but the heat could still reach dangerous levels. Wednesday will be sunny with high temperatures in the upper 90s and heat index values of 102 to 107°. Thursday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 90s and heat index values of 100 to 105°.

A weak cold front will bring us a slight chance of rain from Thursday afternoon and evening into Friday morning. That cold front will also cause a shift in our wind direction, putting a stop to the flow of hot and humid air from the south. Instead, slightly cooler and drier air will slide in from the north. That will drop our temperatures back into the upper 80s to low 90s as we head into the weekend. Even better, it will lower the humidity, so the heat index will not be as much of a factor.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.