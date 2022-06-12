Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

US: Pfizer COVID-19 appears effective for kids under 5

A review by federal health officials finds that Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine appears safe and...
A review by federal health officials finds that Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine appears safe and effective for children under 5, the only group not currently eligible for vaccination.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — A review by federal health officials finds that Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine appears safe and effective for children under 5, the only group not currently eligible for vaccination.

The review issued Sunday by the Food and Drug Administration is a key step toward a decision on vaccinations for babies, toddlers and preschoolers, perhaps as soon as June 21. Parents have been waiting months to protect America’s youngest children, who number roughly 18 million.

The FDA said children who received the kid-sized shots developed a strong immune response to help fight off the coronavirus. That’s the requirement needed to win FDA authorization.

Late last week the FDA posted a similar analysis of Moderna’s shots for children under 6.

On Wednesday, the FDA will ask an outside panel of experts to vote on whether to recommend the two companies’ shots.

____

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

R'z Cafe and Catering
Ft. Branch and Evansville businesses featured on ‘America’s Best Restaurants’
Mary Lou Eggleston Mugshot
Officials: Escaped inmate on the run in Daviess Co.
Man arrested after breaking into liquor store, Jasper police say
Man arrested after breaking into liquor store, Jasper police say
EPD: One hospitalized after accident on Lincoln Ave., 2 children involved
Masonville Fire Dept: Crews called to accident, finds pickup truck upside down in median
Masonville Fire Dept: Crews called to accident, finds pickup truck upside down in median

Latest News

A Massachusetts teenager paralyzed from the waist down by a hockey injury walked across the...
WATCH: Paralyzed teen walks across stage to get high school diploma
2 taken to hospital after car overturns in ditch in Henderson, police say
2 taken to hospital after car overturns in ditch in Henderson, police say
EPD: One hospitalized after accident on Lincoln Ave., 2 children involved
EPD: One hospitalized after accident on Lincoln Ave., 2 children involved
A Massachusetts teenager paralyzed from the waist down by a hockey injury walked across the...
WATCH: Paralyzed teen walks across stage to get high school diploma