EPD: One hospitalized after accident on Lincoln Ave., 2 children involved

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department was called to an accident with injuries on Lincoln Avenue and Oriole Drive just before 10 a.m. Sunday morning.

Officials say two cars were involved in the accident. One of those cars had a mom and her two children inside.

According to police, the mom was bleeding from her head when they arrived. She was taken to the hospital.

EPD says the children were not hurt and were picked up by their dad.

Officials say the other driver from the second vehicle involved was also not hurt.

