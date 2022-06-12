On alert for dangerous heat wave Monday through Wednesday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We remain on alert for dangerous heat Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday as temperatures will climb into the upper 90s to near 100° all three days with heat index values reaching as high as 100 to 115°. The entire Tri-State is under a Heat Advisory from 11 AM Monday until 8 PM Wednesday.

Even at night, temperatures will only dip into the upper 70s, and some locations may only make it into the low 80s, offering little relief from the heat and humidity.

Although Thursday is not included in the Heat Advisory, temperatures will still reach the mid to upper 90s, and the heat index could reach as high as 100 to 105°.

A weak cold front will bring us a slight chance of rain Thursday into Friday. It will bring some meager relief from the heat, dropping our high temperatures back into the upper 80s to low 90s as we head into the weekend. More importantly, the humidity will be lower behind that cold front, so the heat index will be less of a concern.

On average, heat kills more Americans than any other type of weather. For your safety, strenuous activity should be reduced, canceled, or rescheduled to the coolest time of day; wear lightweight, light-colored clothing; drink plenty of water or non-alcoholic fluids, even if you don’t feel thirsty; avoid getting too much sun as sunburn make heat dissipation even more difficult; familiarize yourself with the warning signs of heat-related illness.

