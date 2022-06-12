2 taken to hospital after car overturns in ditch in Henderson, police say
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson Police Department was called to an accident with injuries on Highway 1078 North near Spottsville, Kentucky.
Police say that happened Saturday evening around 5:40 p.m.
According to a press release, the car left the roadway and overturned in a ditch. The occupants of the car, 33-year-old Tabatha Dunkerson and
57-year-old Salina Shelton were both hurt.
HPD says both Shelton and Dunkerson were taken to the hospital for treatment.
Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.