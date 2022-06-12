Birthday Club
2 taken to hospital after car overturns in ditch in Henderson, police say

(WCAX)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson Police Department was called to an accident with injuries on Highway 1078 North near Spottsville, Kentucky.

Police say that happened Saturday evening around 5:40 p.m.

According to a press release, the car left the roadway and overturned in a ditch. The occupants of the car, 33-year-old Tabatha Dunkerson and

57-year-old Salina Shelton were both hurt.

HPD says both Shelton and Dunkerson were taken to the hospital for treatment.

