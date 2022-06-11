Six months later, Western Kentucky communities reflect on deadly tornadoes

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - Friday marked six months since a tornado killed 27 people in Hopkins and Muhlenberg Counties, injured hundreds of others and swept countless homes off their foundations.

On Dec. 10, 2021, an EF-4 tornado with nearly 200-mile-per-hour winds left the city of Dawson Springs in ruins.

Six months later, the city is rebuilding from the ground up.

14 News brought viewers live coverage from the scene in the days, weeks and months following the deadly storms. That damage is now a becoming a more distant memory, with destroyed homes cleared off and new ones taking their place.

The tornado captured the attention of the nation, and brought the town together. Those who call Dawson Springs their home will never forget what happened six months ago.

16 lives were lost in Hopkins County, while 11 died in Muhlenberg County.

But from the piles of debris, come signs of new life for a once broken community.

The Tri-State watched as tornadic winds charged north and east from Mayville, and no matter how many precautions residents took, nothing could stop the devastation.

14 News Anchor Tanner Holbrook reflects on the events that unfolded that black night.

You can watch his full story below:

Looking back on stories of tragedy and heroism on night of Dec. 10 tornadoes

