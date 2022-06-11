Princeton Water Utility issues precautionary boil advisory

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - Princeton Water Utility officials have issued a precautionary boil advisory until further notice.

According to a press release, the advisory is due to a water main break.

They say this will affect all customers between South Gibson Street east to South Stormont Street and between Ohio Street north to Indiana Street.

The City of Princeton is advising customers in the affected areas to bring all cooking and drinking water to a complete boil for five minutes before using.

Officials say for more information, people can contact Princeton Utilities at 812-385-3343.

