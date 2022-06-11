Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Princeton Water Utility issues precautionary boil advisory

(MGN / Pixabay)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - Princeton Water Utility officials have issued a precautionary boil advisory until further notice.

According to a press release, the advisory is due to a water main break.

They say this will affect all customers between South Gibson Street east to South Stormont Street and between Ohio Street north to Indiana Street.

The City of Princeton is advising customers in the affected areas to bring all cooking and drinking water to a complete boil for five minutes before using.

Officials say for more information, people can contact Princeton Utilities at 812-385-3343.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mary Lou Eggleston Mugshot
Officials: Escaped inmate on the run in Daviess Co.
R'z Cafe and Catering
Ft. Branch and Evansville businesses featured on ‘America’s Best Restaurants’
Car fire in Newburgh
Car fire backs up traffic in Newburgh
Paxton Hedgepath
Sturgis man improving after being hit by a car in Florida
Someone picked up a folded bill found on the floor of a gas station that had a white powdery...
Sheriff warns children not to pick up money found on the ground

Latest News

Man arrested after breaking into liquor store, Jasper police say
Masonville Fire Dept: Crews called to accident, finds pickup truck upside down in median
Masonville Fire Dept: Crews called to accident, finds pickup truck upside down in median
The Tecumseh softball team defeated South Central to win the IHSAA Class 1A state championship...
Tecumseh softball captures IHSAA Class 1A state title
William McConnell
Former Princeton Mayor dies at 100