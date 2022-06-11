Birthday Club
Memorial tennis standout Ellie Myers wins individual state championship(WFIE)
By Keaton Eberly
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WFIE) - Memorial senior Ellie Myers swept her opponent in the IHSAA girls tennis individual state championship match on Saturday afternoon, winning the 2022 state title.

[PREVIOUS: Memorial tennis player commits to the University of Kentucky]

Myers won in straight sets (6-2, 6-2) to take home the state crown.

The University of Kentucky tennis commit went undefeated this regular season, finishing with a perfect 16-0 record.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

