Memorial tennis standout Ellie Myers wins individual state championship

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WFIE) - Memorial senior Ellie Myers swept her opponent in the IHSAA girls tennis individual state championship match on Saturday afternoon, winning the 2022 state title.

[PREVIOUS: Memorial tennis player commits to the University of Kentucky]

Myers won in straight sets (6-2, 6-2) to take home the state crown.

The University of Kentucky tennis commit went undefeated this regular season, finishing with a perfect 16-0 record.

