Memorial senior Ellie Myers advances to IHSAA tennis state semifinals
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 11:26 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WFIE) - Memorial senior Ellie Myers came away victorious in the quarterfinals of the IHSAA girls tennis individual tournament on Friday, winning in straight sets (6-0, 6-1) to move onto the semifinals.
[PREVIOUS: Memorial tennis player commits to the University of Kentucky]
She defeated a singles player from Columbus North to advance to the state semifinals.
Her next match is set to be held at Park Tudor School in Indianapolis on Saturday at 9 a.m.
The University of Kentucky tennis commit went undefeated this regular season, finishing with a perfect 16-0 record.
