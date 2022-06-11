Memorial senior Ellie Myers advances to IHSAA tennis state semifinals

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WFIE) - Memorial senior Ellie Myers came away victorious in the quarterfinals of the IHSAA girls tennis individual tournament on Friday, winning in straight sets (6-0, 6-1) to move onto the semifinals.

[PREVIOUS: Memorial tennis player commits to the University of Kentucky]

She defeated a singles player from Columbus North to advance to the state semifinals.

Her next match is set to be held at Park Tudor School in Indianapolis on Saturday at 9 a.m.

The University of Kentucky tennis commit went undefeated this regular season, finishing with a perfect 16-0 record.

