Masonville Fire Dept: Crews called to accident, finds pickup truck upside down in median

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Masonville Fire Department was called to a single vehicle accident on interstate I-165 just before 5:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

According to a social media post, when firefighters arrived on scene they found a Dodge pickup truck upside down in the median. They say the driver was already out of the vehicle and he was not injured.

Before leaving the scene, firefighters say they removed part of the guardrail so it would not get in the way of oncoming traffic.

