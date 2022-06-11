Birthday Club
Man arrested after breaking into liquor store, Jasper police say

(Source: Gray News)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - The Jasper Police Department was called to Holiday Liquors in reference to a glass door being shattered.

They say that happened around 6:15 a.m. Friday morning.

According to a press release, when officers arrived they found several bottles of alcohol were missing from the store. After further investigation, officers determined the suspect to be Brian M. Taylor.

Police say they found Taylor, drunk at a city park.

Taylor was arrested without incident and taken to the Dubois County Security Center.

