Man arrested after breaking into liquor store, Jasper police say

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - The Jasper Police Department was called to Holiday Liquors in reference to a glass door being shattered.

They say that happened around 6:15 a.m. Friday morning.

According to a press release, when officers arrived they found several bottles of alcohol were missing from the store. After further investigation, officers determined the suspect to be Brian M. Taylor.

Police say they found Taylor, drunk at a city park.

Taylor was arrested without incident and taken to the Dubois County Security Center.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.