Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Jasper police searching for man following incident at city pool

The Jasper Police Department is trying to identify a man after officers say he was involved in...
The Jasper Police Department is trying to identify a man after officers say he was involved in an incident at the Jasper pool on Saturday.(Source: Jasper Police Department)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - The Jasper Police Department is trying to identify a man after officers say he was involved in an incident at the Jasper pool on Saturday.

Officials say they believe he is driving an older single-cab Dodge Ram with front-end damage.

For those who can help police identify the man, please contact Jasper police at 812-482-2255, or call the anonymous crime stoppers hotline.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mary Lou Eggleston Mugshot
Officials: Escaped inmate on the run in Daviess Co.
R'z Cafe and Catering
Ft. Branch and Evansville businesses featured on ‘America’s Best Restaurants’
Car fire in Newburgh
Car fire backs up traffic in Newburgh
Paxton Hedgepath
Sturgis man improving after being hit by a car in Florida
Someone picked up a folded bill found on the floor of a gas station that had a white powdery...
Sheriff warns children not to pick up money found on the ground

Latest News

Man arrested after breaking into liquor store, Jasper police say
Princeton Water Utility issues precautionary boil advisory
Masonville Fire Dept: Crews called to accident, finds pickup truck upside down in median
Masonville Fire Dept: Crews called to accident, finds pickup truck upside down in median
The Tecumseh softball team defeated South Central to win the IHSAA Class 1A state championship...
Tecumseh softball captures IHSAA Class 1A state title