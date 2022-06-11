Jasper police searching for man following incident at city pool

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - The Jasper Police Department is trying to identify a man after officers say he was involved in an incident at the Jasper pool on Saturday.

Officials say they believe he is driving an older single-cab Dodge Ram with front-end damage.

For those who can help police identify the man, please contact Jasper police at 812-482-2255, or call the anonymous crime stoppers hotline.

