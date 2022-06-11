On alert for a heat wave Monday through Wednesday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We are on alert Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday for a dangerous heat wave. Temperatures will climb into the upper 90s to near 100°, but the heat index values will likely reach 100 to 110° each day, which puts us at an increased risk of sunstroke, heat cramps, heat exhaustion or even heat stroke. Take this seriously. On average, heat kills more Americans each year than any other type of weather, but those deaths are preventable!

Today was seasonably warm with high temperatures in the mid 80s. A few isolated showers and storms have popped up to our northwest, but they have been falling apart as they enter the Tri-State. A stray shower cannot be ruled out tonight, but most of us will stay dry. Temperatures will fall back into the upper 60s to low 70s by the end of the night under partly cloudy skies.

Sunday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Our atmosphere may be capped Sunday, which would make thunderstorm development difficult, so I think most of the day will be dry, but an isolated shower or storm may manage to pop up anytime from about midday through Sunday afternoon and evening.

Sunday will also be a bit breezy with winds from the south-southwest at around 6 to 12 mph and gusts as high as 15 to 20 mph. That wind will push warmer, more humid air up from the south, which will help push our temperatures into the low 90s Sunday afternoon with heat index values in the upper 90s to near 100°.

That flow of hot, humid air will continue as we start the workweek, and record-setting temperatures are likely Monday and Tuesday. Those will be the two hottest days with highs reaching the upper 90s to near 100°, but the humidity will make it feel likely about 110°. If we do reach 100°, it will be our first time in nearly a decade. Our last 100° day was July 25, 2012 when we hit a high temperature of 103°.

Although Wednesday may be a couple degrees cooler, we are still expecting high temperatures in the mid to upper 90s with heat index values as high as 105°, which is still in the dangerous range. I expect a Heat Advisory will be issued all three days.

A weak cold front will bring us a slight chance of rain Thursday into Friday. It will also bring us some relief from the extreme heat, but it will by no means be cool. High temperatures will still be in the mid 90s Thursday, lower 90s Friday and upper 80s to low 90s Saturday.

