Watch: Hopkins Co. Judge Exec. Jack Whitfield discusses rebuilding progress since deadly tornadoes

By Monica Watkins
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - In the time since the tornadoes, officials in western Kentucky have been hard at work, orchestrating the clean-up and trying to get things back to normal.

One of those officials is Hopkins County Judge Executive Jack Whitfield.

Our 14 News anchor, Randy Moore caught up with Whitfield about their progress so far during a live interview.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

