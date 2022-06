EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Many local students are getting ready for their time under the spotlights.

We’re expecting an update Friday morning on the EVSC’s Summer Musical.

Officials are going to be at the Old National Events Plaza at 10.

They are putting on The SpongeBob Musical next month.

That’s July 14-17 at Aiken Theater.

