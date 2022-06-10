Birthday Club
Tecumseh softball captures Class 1A state title

The Tecumseh softball team earned a place in Indiana sports history on Friday, winning 11-5...
The Tecumseh softball team earned a place in Indiana sports history on Friday, winning 11-5 over South Central to become IHSAA Class 1A state champions.(WFIE)
By Aaron Hancock and Keaton Eberly
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Tecumseh softball team secured a place in Indiana sports history on Friday night, winning 11-5 over South Central to become the IHSAA Class 1A state champions.

Tecumseh wasted no time getting the offense going right out of the gate, scoring three runs in the opening inning.

In the bottom of the second inning, South Central racked up three runs of its own, tying the game at 3-3 apiece.

Two innings later, Katelyn Marx set the stage for another scoring opportunity with a leadoff hit. Jenna Donohoo then brought Marx home with an RBI single to left field.

Later in the fourth, Karsyn Flowers knocked in another RBI with a double that extended the Braves’ advantage to 5-3.

Tecumseh only continued to build upon its lead as Alena Holder rapped a two-run single to left field in the fifth inning, giving her team a four-run cushion. Another big blow came in the form of an RBI single from Brianna Marx and a two-run double by Holder, resulting in a 10-3 lead for the Braves heading into the sixth.

However, the Satellites wouldn’t go away without a fight, smashing a two-run homer in the sixth to cut the deficit to 10-5.

In the end, the Braves were able to hold on to take home the state title.

Friday’s victory marks the second IHSAA state championship for the Braves during the 2021-22 school year after the girls basketball team won the state title back in February.

This is a developing story.

We will update this story once more information is available.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

