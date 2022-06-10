Birthday Club
Sunny & warmer weekend, heatwave next week

14 First Alert 6/10 - Midday
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Scattered showers and clouds kept Friday’s temperatures in the 70s. The clouds will move out Friday night and allow sunshine to return for the weekend. Southerly winds will help lift Saturday’s high temperatures into the middle 80s. By Sunday, more humid air streams in and highs will rise into the lower 90s. Heat index values will creep up to near 100. A few scattered showers and thunderstorms may sweep through late Sunday and early Monday. Next week will bring the first heat wave of the season to much of the midwest. High temps Monday-Wednesday will peak in the upper 90s to near 100. Heat index values will soar to the 105-110 range, so we will likely see a heat advisory. These temps may also shatter long-standing records for the dates.

